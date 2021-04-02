Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 1,196,705 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196,705 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 2.15% of BGC Partners worth $31,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 4,997,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,532. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $479.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

