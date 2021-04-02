Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 316,969 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,517,000. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.11% of Electronic Arts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,672 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $227,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.96. 1,724,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,314. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.39. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

