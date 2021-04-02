Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Mastercard by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $310,782,000 after acquiring an additional 116,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,849,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,017,200,000 after acquiring an additional 109,827 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,558. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $227.35 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 767,094 shares of company stock worth $253,787,463. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

