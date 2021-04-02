Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of McKesson worth $29,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after buying an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after purchasing an additional 331,631 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in McKesson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,089,000 after purchasing an additional 44,682 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.29. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $121.15 and a 1-year high of $198.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

