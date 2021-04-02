Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $26.80 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 123.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 410,232 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Arch Capital Group worth $26,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

ACGL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.41. 2,432,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $39.45.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

