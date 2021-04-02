Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $37.36 Million Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,311 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.86% of First BanCorp. worth $37,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 251,271 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

FBP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,167. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

