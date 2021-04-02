Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $42.19 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 761,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,191,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.25% of Western Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.37. 7,122,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,396. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.