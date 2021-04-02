Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $56.81 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,811,000. Booking accounts for about 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of Booking as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Booking by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $52.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,382.46. 229,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,203.08 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,299.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,237.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

