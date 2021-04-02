Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,156 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 145,222 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $24,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $652,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,807 shares of company stock valued at $24,894,431. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.51. 1,370,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.47, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $127.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.