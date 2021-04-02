Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $41.94 Million Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 255,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,939,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of HCA Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 751,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.15. 1,402,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $79.74 and a one year high of $194.01. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

