Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $50.19 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 276,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $50,186,000. The Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.97. 7,749,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,810,513. The firm has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.71 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.50.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

