Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 232,603 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,603 shares during the quarter. Amdocs accounts for 1.2% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.88% of Amdocs worth $82,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 521,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 45.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 993,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,022,000 after acquiring an additional 309,552 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 14.3% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Amdocs by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

DOX stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,691,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,834. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

