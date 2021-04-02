Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 51,749 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,749 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $56,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.12.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

