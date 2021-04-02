Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,436 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.62% of Polaris worth $36,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.93. 391,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $140.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.70.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock worth $25,054,195. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PII. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

