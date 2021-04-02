Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 128,868 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 128,868 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Aptiv worth $29,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

APTV stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.74. 1,894,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.