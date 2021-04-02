Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 237,586 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,586 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Pinterest worth $31,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $7,158,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,196,667 shares of company stock valued at $89,284,946.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,505,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,871,050. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

