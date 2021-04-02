Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 26,204 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,204 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $37,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,378,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,787,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Constellation Brands by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 615,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,846,000 after buying an additional 201,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.72 and its 200 day moving average is $208.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.36.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

