Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 42,250 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,250 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $24,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 375,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,841 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded up $15.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $603.71. 302,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $591.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.85. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $260.00 and a 52-week high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.27.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

