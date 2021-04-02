Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 74,880 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,880 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.07% of Align Technology worth $29,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.69.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $545.05. 610,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $553.50 and its 200-day moving average is $486.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

