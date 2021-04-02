Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $92.90 Million Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,895,000. QuantumScape makes up about 1.4% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 3.83% of QuantumScape as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,706,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,126,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,801,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QS stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.30. 25,166,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,721,377. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

