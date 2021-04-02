Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $70.69

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and traded as high as $71.52. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $71.48, with a volume of 53,279 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMADY. Barclays downgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

