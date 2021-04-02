Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $71.48 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $78.80. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.47 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.30.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amadeus IT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.