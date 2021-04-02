Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 478.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,123.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,169.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,889.15 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

