Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 9.9% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $91,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,929.19.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,169.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

