Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,123.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3,169.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

