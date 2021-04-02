Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,740,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 68,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 419,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 26.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,859 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ambev by 24.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,007,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 194,966 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 5.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 308,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ambev by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ambev stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.