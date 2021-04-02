Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 813,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,773,000 after buying an additional 201,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 178,596 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,207,000 after purchasing an additional 239,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.40. 3,691,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,834. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

