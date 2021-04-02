Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider David L. Kemmerly Sells 503 Shares

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMED traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.46. 226,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,436. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.42 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,840,000 after acquiring an additional 45,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

