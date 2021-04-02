AMEPAY (AME) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $608,898.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0663 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $16.58 million and approximately $608,898.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00066847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00286893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00091862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00736586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00029184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010014 BTC.

AMEPAY Token Profile

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

