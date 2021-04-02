Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Update

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $3,209,310.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,799.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock worth $55,138,391. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Ameresco by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Ameresco by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

Shares of AMRC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.81. 895,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,474. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

