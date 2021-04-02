America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.35

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $5.58. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 168,656 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $333.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 480,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.