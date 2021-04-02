American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Given Neutral Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXL. Barclays cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

