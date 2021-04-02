American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins Sells 2,100 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,694. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

