American International Group Inc. Acquires 5,281 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Triton International worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRTN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 1,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Triton International by 21.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Triton International during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRTN opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.89%.

In other Triton International news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

