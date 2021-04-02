American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN opened at $65.80 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627 in the last ninety days. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

