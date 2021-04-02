American International Group Inc. Sells 32,443 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,389 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,443 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

