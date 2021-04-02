American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Apache by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Apache by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Apache by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Apache by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Truist cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

APA stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.