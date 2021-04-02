American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $36.29 on Friday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $676.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

