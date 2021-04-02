American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

APEI opened at $36.29 on Friday. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $676.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

