American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $99.25 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.28.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.