Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Sells $195,252.84 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 45,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $195,252.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,854,833 shares in the company, valued at $12,161,588.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ AMST opened at $4.16 on Friday. Amesite Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Amesite at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Amesite in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

