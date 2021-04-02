Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $249.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen has a one year low of $194.21 and a one year high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.