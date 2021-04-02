Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.56 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 29,362,345 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market cap of £24.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

About Aminex (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

