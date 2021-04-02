AmonD (AMON) Achieves Market Cap of $4.04 Million

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $205,595.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AmonD has traded up 114.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00066883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00293017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.37 or 0.00768765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00090226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010074 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,128,732 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

