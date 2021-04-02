AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AXR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,767. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $81.43 million, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.66. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter. AMREP had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.10% of AMREP worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

