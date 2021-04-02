Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,433 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Uniti Group worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

