Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 54,991 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,991 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of H&R Block worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in H&R Block by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HRB stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.