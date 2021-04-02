Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 62,108.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,049 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,728,000 after buying an additional 461,388 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after buying an additional 939,962 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,763,000 after buying an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,183,000 after buying an additional 246,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 956,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after buying an additional 400,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $71.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.46, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

