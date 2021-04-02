Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 10.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 33.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 25.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 234,220 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 65.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 57.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

NYSE:AMX opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.