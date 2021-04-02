Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Innospec worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 20.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CL King upped their target price on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $105.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

